PUNE: In a move to expand access to affordable and free healthcare for citizens, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will empanel 20 hospitals and 47 outpatient departments (OPDs) under the integrated Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana (MJPJAY) and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), officials said. The hospitals and OPDs to be empanelled include: Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Dr Naidu Infectious Disease Hospital, Late Jayabai Nanasaheb Sutar Maternity Home, Rajmata Jijau Maternity Hospital, Dr Kotnis Health Centre, Aundh Kuti Hospital, and (late) Malati Kachi Maternity Home among others. PMC to empanel 20 hospitals & 47 OPDs under integrated MJPJAY & PMJAY schemes

The decision has been taken in line with the recommendations of the state health department. Following the decision, a meeting was held at the PMC on Friday between state health department officials and civic authorities. During the meeting, officials reviewed technical issues and standard operating procedures (SOPs) that will be followed while enrolling beneficiaries, getting approvals, and registering patients under the scheme.

As per the officials, the empanelment of civic hospitals and OPDs will allow eligible residents to receive cashless treatment under flagship health insurance programmes. Currently, the PMC provides basic healthcare services free or at nominal cost. However, many advanced services are outsourced by the civic body and patients have to pay out of their pockets for the same. Empanelment will ease this burden and strengthen civic healthcare services.

Dr Suryakant Devkar, assistant health officer, PMC, said that the initiative will help strengthen the city’s public healthcare infrastructure while also ensuring that more citizens benefit from government-funded treatment.

“Once the hospitals and OPDs are empanelled under the integrated MJPJAY and PMJAY scheme, eligible patients will be able to avail cashless treatment at these facilities. This will significantly improve access to healthcare services for economically weaker sections,” said Dr Devkar.

In 2023, the state government revamped the MJPJAY scheme, making it universal and increasing the medical treatment coverage from ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Under PMJAY, beneficiaries are provided with coverage of up to ₹5 lakh per year for each family. Maharashtra administers both schemes in an integrated manner. In November 2025, the state increased the number of health procedures covered under the scheme from 1,352 to 2,399.

Civic officials said that the funds received from the government through the schemes will be used to upgrade medical infrastructure and improve healthcare facilities in PMC-run hospitals.

Another official from the health department said that the integration of PMC facilities into the scheme will reduce the financial burden on patients who often struggle to afford costly treatments in private hospitals.

“Many families delay treatment because of financial constraints. With more PMC hospitals and OPDs coming under the scheme, especially the outsourced facilities, citizens will have access to free or subsidised treatment closer to their homes,” said a senior official.

PMC officials said that the civic body will soon complete the technical formalities required for empanelment and begin the process of enrolling patients under the scheme. Once implemented, the move is expected to benefit thousands of eligible residents in Pune by providing easier access to specialised healthcare services through civic health system.