PMC to install smart poles to monitor & respond to flood-like situations

Amid criticism over poor monsoon preparedness, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to install 500 smart poles – first in 39 flood-prone areas identified by the civic body, and later across the city – to improve response to flooding and strengthen disaster management. The smart poles will be equipped with CCTV cameras, drone cameras, sirens and digital display screens and will be directly connected to the PMC’s disaster management cell to help monitor and quickly respond to the situation on-the-ground. (HT PHOTO)

Ganesh Sonune, head of the disaster management department, said, “We have identified 39 areas vulnerable to flooding where the smart poles will be installed. Though the main purpose is to alert during flood situations, these poles will also help in other emergencies such as fire or natural disasters. The installation work will begin in the coming week.”

Sandeep Khalate, deputy commissioner (disaster management), PMC, said, “Smart poles and 500 artificial intelligence (AI)-based CCTV cameras are being installed across the city. We will respond to all eventualities immediately, wherever they take place. In the first phase, we will install smart poles in 39 flood-prone areas. Thereafter, we will install smart poles in other parts of the city based on our survey.”

Rain ready infrastructure

Furthermore, the PMC has installed automatic rain gauges at the Khadakwasla dam complex to monitor rainfall. Accordingly, readings will be sent directly to the PMC to help assess flood risk. Whereas the sirens on the smart poles will alert residents regarding potential risk/s.

Additionally, 24x7 control rooms have been set up at the PMC headquarters and across 15 zonal offices. A team of 25 trained staff and nine engineers will be on standby for quick response.

With the said infrastructure, the PMC aims to reduce flood impact, reach affected areas faster, and enhance citizens’ safety during the monsoon.