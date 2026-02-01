PMC to launch first-ever vaccination drive against HPV for adolescent girls

Stepping up its battle against cervical cancer, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon launch its first-ever vaccination campaign against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) for adolescent girls aged nine to 14 years, civic officials said. The vaccines will be provided free-of-cost under corporate social responsibility (CSR) support, while immunisation will be facilitated by the Jivika Foundation, officials said. (HT)

The proposal to launch the HPV immunisation programme was approved on Friday by Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishor Ram. The vaccines will be provided free-of-cost under corporate social responsibility (CSR) support, while immunisation will be facilitated by the Jivika Foundation, officials said.

The Jivika Foundation had submitted the proposal to the civic body on January 19, 2026, in line with the state government’s vision to achieve 100% HPV vaccination coverage for cervical cancer prevention. The foundation had requested permission to conduct cervical cancer awareness sessions followed by vaccination drives in schools across PMC limits.

According to the proposal, the programme will be rolled out in a phased manner over the next two years, with the aim of covering all eligible girls in the nine to 14 years’ age group. The vaccination drives will initially be conducted in civic schools to ensure easy access and wider reach.

As per officials, the initiative marks a significant step in strengthening preventive healthcare in the city. HPV infection is one of the leading causes of cervical cancer, and vaccination during adolescence is known to substantially reduce future risk.

Dr Rajesh Dighe, assistant health chief of the PMC and city immunisation officer, said that around 4,000 girls will be vaccinated in the initial phase, with more beneficiaries to be covered in a phased manner. “The initiative aims to protect young girls from HPV-related cancers and create long-term public health impact through early prevention. Currently, HPV vaccination is not part of routine immunisation. With this programme, the PMC will become one of the first civic bodies in Maharashtra to conduct a large-scale HPV vaccination drive with CSR support,” he said.