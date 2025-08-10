PMC to open historic Tank Road for traffic during Vishrantwadi flyover work

To ease congestion during the ongoing flyover and grade separator construction at Vishrantwadi’s Mukundrao Ambedkar Chowk, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is set to open the historic Tank Road—built decades ago to transport military tanks from Defence Research and Development Organisation in Dighi to the 512 Army Base Workshop in Khadki—for regular traffic. Stretching about 10km, the road was once an exclusive military testing route, before rapid urbanisation and hawker encroachment transformed it into a busy corridor over the years. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Stretching about 10km, the road was once an exclusive military testing route, before rapid urbanisation and hawker encroachment transformed it into a busy corridor over the years.

Civic officials said that the route will be asphalted and widened after getting requisite permissions from the Centre. “This alternative route will help maintain traffic flow during pillar erection and road excavation works,” said executive engineer Sandeep Patil.

According to officials, the decision could affect around 278 street vendors operating along the stretch, many of whom fear displacement. Earlier this week, PMC project and anti-encroachment teams, along with local representatives, inspected the site.

Regional encroachment inspector Subhash Talekar said efforts would be made to minimise vendor relocation while ensuring smooth traffic management.