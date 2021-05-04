PMC to pay 1 crore to Katraj dairy to acquire land for road widening

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay ₹1 crore to Katraj dairy to acquire 4,410 square metres of land for road widening to ease traffic congestion in the area.

The proposal was cleared on Tuesday during the PMC standing committee meeting. The move, according to PMC officials, will help ease the traffic problem of Rajiv Gandhi Zoo chowk near the Katraj dairy corner.

While there was no fund provision in the 2021-22 budget, the PMC standing committee gave approval to the proposal of the PMC administration to divert allocation ₹1 crore from 11 merged villages’ school repairs and maintenance and to construct compound wall of PMC open lands fund provision.

In the 2017 development plan (DP), PMC had proposed a 24-meter proposed road which will pass through the Katraj dairy premises and connect Sarhad school stretch with road near Wonder city. The PMC has partially required land to widen the road, due to this road widening, three residential constructions are going to affect, and nine families will have to be shifted.

The dairy has shown a positive response to hand over land to the PMC. The PMC has calculated land amount of ₹1.01 crore which will be given to Katraj dairy administration to rehabilitate nine families to other places.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to pay ₹1 crore to Katraj dairy to acquire 4,410 square metres of land for road widening to ease traffic congestion in the area. The proposal was cleared on Tuesday during the PMC standing committee meeting. The move, according to PMC officials, will help ease the traffic problem of Rajiv Gandhi Zoo chowk near the Katraj dairy corner. While there was no fund provision in the 2021-22 budget, the PMC standing committee gave approval to the proposal of the PMC administration to divert allocation ₹1 crore from 11 merged villages’ school repairs and maintenance and to construct compound wall of PMC open lands fund provision. In the 2017 development plan (DP), PMC had proposed a 24-meter proposed road which will pass through the Katraj dairy premises and connect Sarhad school stretch with road near Wonder city. The PMC has partially required land to widen the road, due to this road widening, three residential constructions are going to affect, and nine families will have to be shifted. The dairy has shown a positive response to hand over land to the PMC. The PMC has calculated land amount of ₹1.01 crore which will be given to Katraj dairy administration to rehabilitate nine families to other places.