PMC to prepare DP for merged villages

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated the process of preparing a development plan (DP) for the 23 villages merged into the city limits and has placed a proposal before the City Improvement Committee for approval.

The municipal commissioner will issue a formal notification expressing the PMC’s intention to prepare a development plan for the merged villages. (HT)

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The 23 villages were merged into the PMC limits in 2021. However, instead of authorising the civic body to prepare the development plan, the state government had entrusted the responsibility to the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA). The PMRDA subsequently prepared a development plan for the merged areas, but it faced numerous objections from residents and stakeholders. In 2025, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis scrapped the PMRDA-prepared plan.

Following the state government’s decision, PMC has maintained that since the villages are now within the municipal limits, the civic body should serve as the planning authority for these areas.

Considering these developments, municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram has submitted a proposal to the City Improvement Committee seeking approval to begin the process of preparing a fresh development plan.

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{{^usCountry}} If approved by the committee, the proposal will be placed before the general body. Thereafter, the municipal commissioner will issue a formal notification expressing the PMC’s intention to prepare a development plan for the merged villages. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If approved by the committee, the proposal will be placed before the general body. Thereafter, the municipal commissioner will issue a formal notification expressing the PMC’s intention to prepare a development plan for the merged villages. {{/usCountry}}

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In the absence of a development plan, residents of these areas have been facing several challenges as land reservations for public amenities such as schools, gardens, hospitals, roads and other infrastructure have not been earmarked.

Officials said that once the process begins, preparing the Development Plan and securing the necessary approvals is expected to take more than two years.