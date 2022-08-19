PMC to provide 330 fresh graduates with internship opportunity
The civic administration is keen to attract young minds and exchange knowledge with them under The Urban Learning Internship Programme (Tulip)
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) is receiving good response from its internship opportunity programme for fresh graduates. The civic administration is keen to attract young minds and exchange knowledge with them under The Urban Learning Internship Programme (Tulip).
In its second year, the civic body plans to provide internship to 330 fresh graduates with preference for those from engineering stream. The intern strength last year was 106 students.
The ministry of Union human resource development (HRD) and the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) had launched Tulip to provide internship opportunities to fresh graduates and engineers of the county under the ‘Smart City’ projects.
Sachin Itape, head, PMC general administration department, said, “We are recruiting 330 young graduates under the scheme. Last year, we appointed 106 students. Demand for engineering graduates is more among civic departments.”
Ashish Agarwal, PMC officer handling Tulip, said, “An internal survey found that over 90 per cent graduate students who completed internship with us in the first batch secured job in private or government sectors.”
Agarwal said, “Municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar and city engineer Prashant Waghmare have shown interest in the scheme. The exchange of ideas and knowledge between young graduates and civic staff is mutually beneficial. Hence, we have increased the internship strength this year.”
Itape said, “It is a good platform for fresh graduates to get field experience before taking up a professional career.”
Job security
Period of internship: 12 months
Honorarium: ₹10,000 and ₹15,000 per month
Interns worked with PMC in 2021-22: 106
Interns planned for 2022-23: 330
First batch secured jobs in private/government sectors: 90 per cent
