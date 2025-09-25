PMC to provide eight parking spaces for Hinjewadi–Shivajinagar Pune Metro line 3

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will hand over eight amenity spaces for the yet-to-be-operational Metro Line 3 from Hinjewadi to Shivajinagar, said officials on Wednesday. The PMC has allotted 13,051 sq m of land for eight sites. Two more sites will be developed in the PMRDA area. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Last year, the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) had requested parking spaces for the new route. After a survey, PMC identified amenity spaces close to Metro Line 3 stations.

The PMC has allotted 13,051 sq m of land for eight sites. Two more sites will be developed in the PMRDA area. Three of the identified spaces are in Balewadi near Balewadi Stadium–Food Hub station (300 metres), NICMAR–Amar Tech Park station (250 metres) and Ramnagar in front of K Square Living (400 metres).

Dinkar Gojare, head of the project department, PMC said, “In total, PMC will provide eight plots for Metro parking. The estate and management department is finalising the list and will transfer the land to PMRDA after commissioner’s approval.”

PMRDA, which has faced challenges in acquiring land for Metro Line 3, requested eight amenity spaces in Baner and Balewadi. Officials said parking land has so far been secured at only three of the 23 stations—Maan, Balewadi and Shivajinagar. With PMC’s spaces, parking will be arranged for seven more stations including Balewadi Stadium, NICMAR, Ramnagar, Laxmi Nagar, Balewadi Phata, Baner Gaon and Baner.

According to PMC’s estate and management department, five of the proposed spaces are in Balewadi and three in Baner. All are within 100 to 400 metres of the stations.

Pune Metro Line 3 is a 23-km project being executed by Tata Group’s Trill Urban Transport Pvt Ltd (TUTPL) and Siemens. About 45% of the work is complete. Delays in land acquisition have pushed the expected completion to March 2025.

Earlier, commuters on Metro lines 1 and 2 had been demanding more parking. To address the shortage, PMC recently decided to provide 20 parking spaces to Pune Metro.