PMC to provide free treatment to patients suffering from black fungus under urban poor health scheme

To date, the city has reported 168 cases. The first death was reported on May 19 that of a 29-year-old man who was obese and diabetic
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 04:25 PM IST
The state government has already taken the decision to give free treatment to mucormycosis patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. (Pratham Gokhale/HT Photo)

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), on Tuesday, has taken the decision to cover treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus under urban poor health scheme and patients can avail treatment worth 3 lakh at private hospitals.

The decision has been taken amid a rise in mucormycosis cases and costly treatment.

The state government has already taken the decision to give free treatment to mucormycosis patients under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana.

On Tuesday, the PMC standing committee approved a proposal to pay the expense of mucormycosis under the urban poor health scheme.

Hemant Rasane, standing committee chairman said, “ PMC provides health treatment up to 2 lakh to Pune residents who have an annual income of 1 lakh. Now, we have covered the treatment of mucormycosis and the corporation will pay up to 3 lakh to patients for treatment in private hospitals as treatment is costlier.”

Mucormycosis is a fungal infection caused mainly because the immunity is suppressed in Covid recovered patients due to the use of steroids during the treatment course.

