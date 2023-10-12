PMC to recover property tax dues from defaulters whose pleas are pending in court

The legal department has submitted at least 150 proposals to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) property tax department where citizens went to court and challenged the property tax but there is no stay on collecting dues.

To collect pending property tax dues which are worth ₹800 crore PMC commissioner Vikram Kumar held a meeting with civic officials.

Kumar has given instructions to auction establishments controlled by property tax defaulters. He has asked the legal department to check cases and speed up the tax collection process.

Nisha Chavan, head, legal department, PMC, said, “Many citizens have approached the court and have challenged the property tax dues. We are in the process of collecting all the information.”

“Though citizens went to court, in many cases court admitted the case but has not given any stay to recover the dues, so PMC can collect the dues in such cases. We are collecting the information and handing over it to the property tax department,” she said.

Officials of the property tax department, said, “We have started the auction process of 212 properties and asked the collector’s office to load PMC’s name on their property card as they will not able to sell properties without paying tax dues.”

