PMC to speed up road land acquisition works in Yerawada

Pune municipal commissioner Naval Kishore Ram on Saturday reviewed development works in the Yerawada ward office area. The review covered road development, missing links, land acquisition, road repairs, cleanliness and other key infrastructure projects, officials said.

Ram (L) appreciated the use of natural features at the site and asked officials to explore similar green and recreational spaces on available civic land. (HT)

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During the inspection, Ram visited the Nala Garden in Wagholi and reviewed its development. He appreciated the use of natural features at the site and asked officials to explore similar green and recreational spaces on available civic land.

“Such spaces can serve as the ‘lungs of the city’ and play an important role in maintaining the environmental balance,” Ram said.

The commissioner also reviewed cleanliness in the area. Civic officials were directed to ensure regular cleaning and maintain hygiene in public spaces.

According to officials, during the visit, several road projects aimed at improving connectivity were also reviewed. These included the missing link on the riverside road between Shivane and Kharadi, road widening near the Grant Road-Nagar Road junction.

The proposed missing link on the 18-metre-wide north-south road in Wagholi was also discussed. Officials also reviewed the proposed Regional Plan (RP) roads running parallel to the northern and southern sides of Nagar Road.

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{{^usCountry}} Ram directed officials to expedite land acquisition for major road and infrastructure projects for which funds have been earmarked in the PMC budget. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram directed officials to expedite land acquisition for major road and infrastructure projects for which funds have been earmarked in the PMC budget. {{/usCountry}}

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He also asked officials to assess the feasibility of other proposed road projects and take further action.

Repairs on other major roads in the area have also been taken up on priority. The department plans to complete the repairs of major roads within the next 15 days.

Deputy commissioner, Zone-1, Asha Raut; deputycommissioner, Solid Waste Management, Santosh Warule; superintendent engineer, Road Dept, Rohidas Gavhane and other officials were present during the inspection.