PMC to start filling potholes from Sunday

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will start filling up potholes on major roads from Sunday by increasing the teams amid less rainfall.

The decision was taken during a meeting with Maharashtra minister for higher education Chandrakant Patil.

According to Patil, PMC has agreed to repair 10 to 12 roads that will improve city’s traffic. “The PMC will identify 10 to 12 important city roads and start filling up potholes in next two days. This will reduce the traffic on larger scale.”

Meanwhile Patil has instructed the municipal administration to take the road repairing works on war footing. Due to development works, citizens are facing traffic problems. Even asked to prepare long term plan and construct cement concrete roads.

According to Patil, Pune has roads with approximate length of 1400 kilometers. “I have asked PMC to start building concrete roads in phases that will provide long term solution.”