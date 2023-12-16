PMC to start MRI, CT scan and diagnostic lab at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

In a move to set up its own Radio diagnostic facilities, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will soon start a Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), CT (computed tomography) scan, and Pathology Lab at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital (RGH), Yerawada. The facility will provide screening and diagnostics tests at a discounted rate and will be operational from the last week of December, the officials said.

To offer world-class services, a state-of-the-art MRI and CT scan equipment system worth ₹ 9 crore has been bought. The high-end machines are claimed to be more advanced and no other private hospitals in the city have similar devices. This will help the patients in the suburbs to quick and accurate results at a low cost. Apart from this, X-ray, Sonography, Today Echo, Color Doppler, ECG, and blood-urine tests are also provided at nominal rates at the RGH.

Dr Bhagwan Pawar, health officer of PMC, said, this will be the fourth PMC hospital that will have the MRI, CT scan and Pathology lab. Currently Kamla Nehru Hospital, Mangalwar Peth; Shiv Shankar Pote Diagnostic Center in Padmavati and Sutar Hospital in Kothrud have such facilities. The facility is likely to benefit thousands of citizens living in Yerawada, Nagar Road, Wadagaon Sheri, Dhanori, Viman Nagar, Kharadi, Tingre Nagar, and Lohegaon area. To date patients visiting RGH hospital had to travel to other PMC facilities for screening and diagnostic tests, he, said

Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant health officer of PMC, said, the facility has been outsourced and citizens can avail of the screening and diagnostic tests at free and discounted rates. “The private firm who will run the facility has been provided space free of cost for the diagnostic centre. In exchange they will provide screening and diagnostic tests at less than Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) rates,” he said.