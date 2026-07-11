PMC to survey old wadas after rain-related collapses, demolish unsafe buildings

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a fresh survey of old wadas and ageing buildings across the city following recent rain-related incidents, including the collapse of a wada in Somwar Peth. Civic officials said the survey will identify unsafe structures and expedite action against buildings posing a risk to public safety.

Pune, India - Sept. 20, 2021: Old wadas at Kasba peth area in Pune, India, on Monday, September 20, 2021. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

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The decision comes after heavy rainfall over the past few days damaged several old structures. A wada collapsed in Somwar Peth, while a wall of another old building in the central part of the city also gave way. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Every year before the monsoon, the PMC inspects old wadas and buildings and classifies them as highly dangerous, dangerous or less dangerous. Officials said Pune has nearly 2,800 old wadas, many of which remain in a dilapidated condition due to ownership disputes, tenant-related issues, redevelopment hurdles and financial constraints.

According to the PMC building department, notices were issued to 36 dangerous wadas, of which 15 were demolished over the past year. Structural audits of 46 more wadas are currently underway to assess their stability.

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{{^usCountry}} “We have already removed 15 dangerous wadas. Structural audits of 46 more buildings are in progress, and action will be taken immediately against structures found to be unsafe. If residents refuse to vacate dangerous buildings, the civic administration will seek police assistance to ensure public safety,” a senior official from the PMC building department said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We have already removed 15 dangerous wadas. Structural audits of 46 more buildings are in progress, and action will be taken immediately against structures found to be unsafe. If residents refuse to vacate dangerous buildings, the civic administration will seek police assistance to ensure public safety,” a senior official from the PMC building department said. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials added that action will also be taken against the remaining 21 dangerous wadas where owners and tenants have not yet cooperated with the civic body’s notices to vacate and demolish the structures.