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PMC to survey old wadas after rain-related collapses, demolish unsafe buildings

The decision comes after heavy rainfall over the past few days damaged several old structures. A wada collapsed in Somwar Peth, while a wall of another old building in the central part of the city also gave way. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 08:22 AM IST
By Siddharth Gadkari
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PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will conduct a fresh survey of old wadas and ageing buildings across the city following recent rain-related incidents, including the collapse of a wada in Somwar Peth. Civic officials said the survey will identify unsafe structures and expedite action against buildings posing a risk to public safety.

Pune, India - Sept. 20, 2021: Old wadas at Kasba peth area in Pune, India, on Monday, September 20, 2021. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)
Pune, India - Sept. 20, 2021: Old wadas at Kasba peth area in Pune, India, on Monday, September 20, 2021. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

The decision comes after heavy rainfall over the past few days damaged several old structures. A wada collapsed in Somwar Peth, while a wall of another old building in the central part of the city also gave way. No casualties were reported in either incident.

Every year before the monsoon, the PMC inspects old wadas and buildings and classifies them as highly dangerous, dangerous or less dangerous. Officials said Pune has nearly 2,800 old wadas, many of which remain in a dilapidated condition due to ownership disputes, tenant-related issues, redevelopment hurdles and financial constraints.

According to the PMC building department, notices were issued to 36 dangerous wadas, of which 15 were demolished over the past year. Structural audits of 46 more wadas are currently underway to assess their stability.

Officials added that action will also be taken against the remaining 21 dangerous wadas where owners and tenants have not yet cooperated with the civic body’s notices to vacate and demolish the structures.

 
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