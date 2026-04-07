PMC to use GPR technology to prevent damage to underground utilities

In a major step towards reducing frequent damage to essential services, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to deploy Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology to map underground utilities before undertaking road excavation work. In the absence of precise underground utility maps, excavation is often done on a trial-and-error basis, resulting in frequent service disruptions. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The initiative comes in response to a growing number of incidents across the city where digging activities have led to damage of water pipelines, electricity cables, gas lines, drainage networks, and internet infrastructure due to the lack of accurate location data.

At present, multiple government and private agencies carry out road digging after obtaining permissions from PMC. However, in the absence of precise underground utility maps, excavation is often done on a trial-and-error basis, resulting in frequent service disruptions and, in some cases, serious safety risks.

In recent weeks, several localities, including Baner, Wakad, Kothrud, Hadapsar, Aundh and Viman Nagar, have experienced incidents where ruptured water pipelines caused supply disruptions. Additionally, accidental damage to electricity cables resulted in prolonged power outages affecting residential societies and commercial establishments. Internet cable cuts have also disrupted work-from-home routines, and in one instance, damage to a gas pipeline created panic among residents.

To address the recurring issues, PMC’s road department decided to use GPR technology, which employs high-frequency radio waves to scan beneath the surface and generate detailed images of underground structures.This will help engineers identify the exact location, depth, and size of utilities before excavation begins.

Rajesh Bankar, chief superintendent engineer, road department, said, “The use of GPR will enable the civic body to create precise maps of underground utilities, thereby preventing avoidable damage and improving overall planning.”

Citizens have welcomed the move, pointing out that repeated digging and repair of roads not only causes inconvenience and traffic congestion but also leads to financial losses for businesses and disrupts daily life.

PMC has now included GPR surveys in its Schedule of Rates, making it mandatory for engineers to incorporate the technology into project estimates when inviting tenders. All ward offices have been instructed to implement this directive strictly.

Civic activist Sudhir Kulkarni said that if implemented effectively, this initiative will mark a shift towards more scientific and data-driven urban planning in Pune, reducing infrastructure damage and improving service reliability across the city.