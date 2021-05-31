PMC will have private agencies on standby for dead-animal disposal this monsoon season

In preparation for the monsoon, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has decided to have agencies on standby for animal burial, as a large number of animal deaths occur during the monsoon season.

The decision has been taken on the backdrop of Ambil Odha flood incident in 2019 when 66 cattle died in the flashflood triggered by heavy rains in Katraj and other parts of South Pune.

It was for the first time such a large number of cattle deaths were reported in a single day. At the time, PMC faced a major problem to dispose of the remains. PMC has taken the decision to have a standby arrangement for dead animal disposal this monsoon .

PMC has privatised the incineration facility located near Naidu hospital for disposal of dead animals along with all biological.

At present, the PMC disposes of two large cattle animals and seven to eight small animals per day. One large cattle animal takes almost six hours to incinerate along with one small animal. The PMC faces a problem during monsoon to incinerate big animals.

Dr Narendra Wagh, head of veterinary section of PMC health department said, “Right now, we have an agency to dispose of the animals. During the Ambil odha flood incident, we had to face the problem of transportation and disposal of large cattle animals in monsoon season. So, we have decided to set up a standby arrangement for disposal of large cattle animals in the monsoon season.”

The contractor will identify a place for the burial of large animals along with pick up and transport and also deliver to the incineration facility.

According to statistics, there are around 5,000 large cattle animals (buffalos and cows) in almost 500 cattle sheds which are located around city areas. The PMC has allotted 57 hectares of land to displace all cattle sheds in Mundhwa area. Of that, 90 cattle sheds were relocated in Mundhwa area.

The PMC has planned to relocate more than 100 sheds at the end of this year.