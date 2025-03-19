PMC writes to Centre requesting one year’s extension for completion of River Rejuvenation Project

PUNE: The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has written to the central government, urging the latter for an extension of one more year for completion of the River Rejuvenation Project, which is being implemented with help from JICA (Japan International Cooperation Agency). The municipal commissioner has written to the central government requesting the same. PMC writes to Centre urging for one-year extension for completion of River Rejuvenation Project implemented with help from JICA. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

The PMC is implementing the River Rejuvenation Project with help from JICA. The aim of the project is to collect the sewage generated in the city and treat it before discharging into the river. With treated water being released into the Mula-Mutha river, it will help improve the quality of river water which can then be utilised for agricultural purposes.

Municipal commissioner Rajendra Bhosale said, “The PMC is erecting sewage treatment plants (STPs) under this project and laying drainage lines to collect sewage. The earlier deadline was March 2025. However, as we have been able to make only 70% progress, we have requested the government for an extension of one more year as the civic body will finish the work by March 2026.”

As per the PMC data, a total 1,750 MLD water is being used in the city whereas 1,450 MLD sewage is being generated. While there are nine existing STPs, the PMC is erecting 11 new STPs under the project. A total ₹1,000 crore is being spent on this project. The project was approved in 2016 but actual work on the ground started late due to various reasons. Of the 11 new STPs, work on 10 STPs is underway whereas work on one STP near Botanical Garden is yet to start. The PMC is also laying 50 km drainage lines under this project.