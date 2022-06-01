PMC’s 1st digital lighthouse guides turbulent youth to become tech savvy

PUNE With an aim to make everyone digitally literate from the disadvantaged sections of the society in Pune city, the first ‘digital lighthouse’ was launched on Saturday at Pune Municipal Corporation’s Raigadche Sarjerao Salve Vidyalaya in Sane Guruji Nagar near Ambil Odha Colony, Sadashiv Peth.

The lighthouse is a sustainable livelihood program for the urban disadvantaged youth. All training is provided free of cost to youths above 18-years of age. By fostering agency, workplace competencies and skills in youth, the lighthouse enables social and economic transformation in the youth and the communities.

The digital lighthouse is the outcome of collaboration with e-Zest, Rotary Club of Pune Shivajinagar (RCPS), Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune City Connect.

“Through the Sane Guruji digital lighthouse, 500 youth from the communities in the surrounding areas will be trained for over a year”, informed Devendra Deshmukh, CEO, e-Zest.

The PMC has provided the space and fixed assets for this project. The financial support for running the centre will be provided by e-Zest and the corporate social responsibility (CSR) department of Rotary Club of Pune Shivajinagar (RCPS) and the responsibility for operating the centre will be borne by the lighthouse communities foundation.

“The digital lighthouse project aims to provide a livelihood to the youth through the training and empowerment of digital media as well as the realisation of their career dreams through digital earner and advancement of their business through online modes. This space is specially designed to make available technology-based courses and the digital infrastructure required to enable a good learning experience,” added Deshmukh.

Courses at the digital lighthouse

-Digital Marketing

-Graphic Designing

-Internet Applications

-Software Development

-Software Testing

-Office Administration

-Enhance Business Through Social Media

-English language