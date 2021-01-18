PMC’s sets January-end deadline for Katraj-Swargate BRTS; PMPML unsure

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has claimed that the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has still not been able to carry out improvement works on the Katraj-Swargate Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) stretch despite writing a letter last month.

As a result, the public transport body is unsure of starting service on the 5.5 kilometre stretch soon. The PMC officials and city mayor Murlidhar Mohol however, have expressed confidence to restart the service by January end while claiming that most civic work will be completed by then.

According to PMPML officials, the essential work of signal synchronisation, CCTV installation has not been done yet while doors of bus stops are also still not in place.

“We want to start (service on BRTS stretch) as soon as we can, but the work is still going on. The PMC is doing the required work. I can’t say when it will be completed,” said Satish Gavhane, BRT Manager in PMPML.

According to Gavhane, the work of signal synchronisation, door installation is going on.

“The CCTV hasn’t been installed yet. The door of Panchami bus stop has been put in place while remaining things are still yet to be done,” said Gavhane.

Mohol had earlier stated that the Swargate-Katraj BRTS corridor will be open from January 1, 2021, however, the PMPML refused to restart service saying various safety-related work needs to be done.

Mohol on Monday admitted that the delay has been caused by work-related to the opening of BRTS corridor.

He expressed optimism that the corridor could be opened in the next eight to 10 days.

“In December, we had conducted a meeting of all the concerning authorities and Corporators in that area. Our assessment was that the corridor could be opened from January 1 but some work was left to be done and it could not be completed. So, the corridor could not be reopened. But now most of the work is almost done and I am optimistic that the BRTS corridor will be opened in the next eight to 10 days,” Mohol said.

The PMC officials maintained that that the civic work is almost done, and the remaining work is expected to be completed in the next 8-10 days.

“Regarding civil work, only fitting of the bus stop doors are remaining to be installed. The process of manufacturing the doors and fitting has been going on simultaneously. We will finish this work in next the next eight to 10 days. The work regarding signal synchronisation and CCTV installations are under the electrical department,” said Vijaykumar Shinde executive engineer, PMC.

Officials from the electrical department remained unavailable to respond. This is not the first time that the civic officials have failed to meet the deadline to open the BRTS corridor.

Deadlines missed earlier:

May 31, 2018

August 1, 2018

December, 2018

March, 2019

January 1, 2021