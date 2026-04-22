Pune: A Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) bus lost control and rammed into a wedding card shop in the busy Appa Balwant Chowk area on Bajirao Road at around 3.45 pm on Tuesday, triggering panic among workers and passersby. Employees were inside the shop when the bus suddenly veered off the road towards the premises before it crashed into the structure with a bang. A two-wheeler parked outside was damaged, and the shop owner has reported losses, demanding compensation. No injuries were reported. However, the crash led to temporary traffic congestion on the busy stretch.

PMPML bus loses control, hits shop

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Nagesh Gaikway, PMPML spokesperson, said, “The CNG bus (Route No. 23) was operating on Route 57 from Wadgaon Budruk to Pune Railway Station. Near Prabhat Theatre, the driver applied the brakes, but they allegedly failed, causing the bus to veer to the right and ram into a nearby shop. Two two-wheelers were damaged. The emergency helpline 112 was alerted, and police reached the spot. The driver has been sent for a medical examination.”

Inspector Arun Ghodke of Vishrambaug Police Station said the bus was carrying around 15 passengers. “The driver was briefly distracted while following a tanker and was on the verge of colliding with it. In an attempt to avoid the tanker, he swerved to the right, crashing into the shop and damaging its glass door and furniture,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have registered a case of rash and negligent driving against the driver. {{/usCountry}}

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