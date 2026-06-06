PMPML bus stops set for modern makeover on Mumbai model lines

Pune - The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) announced on Friday the construction of 200 modern bus shelters across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad to improve passenger amenities and encourage greater use of public transport.

Mumbai, India - April 07, 2023: As part of its plans to give dreary old bus stops a modern makeover, the BEST has begun installation of multi-purpose bus shelters across the city. The newly constructed one at Nehru Planetarium is one such shelter which comes with a mini library (inset), charging points and a letter box, in Mumbai, India, on Friday, April 07, 2023. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

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Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director, PMPML, said, “This is a significant step towards improving the quality of public transport infrastructure in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Our objective is to provide passengers with safe, comfortable and well-equipped waiting spaces. By prioritising high-footfall locations and incorporating modern amenities, we hope to enhance the overall travel experience and encourage more citizens to choose public transport.”

As per information from the PMPML administration, the shelters will be built in phases, modelled after Mumbai’s modern bus stops. They will have seating, route information displays, CCTV cameras and mobile charging points.

Priority will be given to locations with high passenger footfall. The project is expected to commence this month and aims to protect commuters from rain and heat while making bus travel comfortable.

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{{^usCountry}} Commuters have welcomed the decision. Saurabh Raut, a regular bus commuter, said, “Many bus stops in the city lack proper shelters, which makes bus travel difficult for passengers during summer and monsoon. The decision to build modern shelters is a big relief for daily commuters like us.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters have welcomed the decision. Saurabh Raut, a regular bus commuter, said, “Many bus stops in the city lack proper shelters, which makes bus travel difficult for passengers during summer and monsoon. The decision to build modern shelters is a big relief for daily commuters like us.” {{/usCountry}}

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