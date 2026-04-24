PMPML enables ticket booking from bus seats

To simplify the ticketing process and promote the “Aapli PMPML” mobile application, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has begun installing QR codes on bus seats. With the initiative, passengers no longer need to wait for conductors. They can simply scan the code, download the app, and book tickets instantly from their seats. QR code stickers have been placed behind each seat. The feature is expected to be particularly useful during peak hours.

According to PMPML, 28,305 QR codes have been installed across 927 buses under the campaign. (HT FILE)

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“We are committed to making Pune’s travel experience more comfortable and digital. With QR codes installed in every bus, passengers can now book tickets conveniently from their seats. We urge more citizens to take advantage of this facility,” said Mahesh Awhad, chairman and managing director, PMPML.

According to PMPML, 28,305 QR codes have been installed across 927 buses under the campaign. The rollout has been completed in buses operating from 10 major depots, including Swargate, Katraj, Wagholi, Baner, Chakan, Balewadi, Hinjewadi-Man, Upper, Bhekrai Nagar, and Shewalwadi. Over 2.43 million users have downloaded the application.

However, passenger representatives have raised technical concerns. Sanjay Shitole, honorary secretary, PMP Passenger Forum, said, “The ticketing facility through the app is useful, but bus tracking is not functioning properly. The app must run smoothly. When passengers need accurate bus timings, it often slows down or fails to show tracking.”

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