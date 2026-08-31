PMPML feeder services fail to keep pace with Metro stations

Pune Metro’s network has expanded to 29 stations across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, but inadequate feeder bus services are emerging as a major hurdle to last-mile connectivity.

RTI activist Tushar Rulapal has questioned the availability of only 15 feeder buses, arguing that Pune Metro cannot achieve its full potential without effective integration with the city bus network. (HT)

PMPML operates just 15 feeder buses on seven routes, resulting in low frequencies and forcing commuters to increasingly depend on private vehicles and autorickshaws. The shortage is particularly problematic as the Metro carries around two lakh passengers daily, with trains running at shorter intervals than feeder buses.

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Two feeder routes—Ramwadi Metro Station-Pune Airport and Pimpri Metro Station-Akurdi Railway Station—have also been discontinued after failing to generate the expected passenger response, further weakening connectivity to key transport and employment hubs.

“We are aware that feeder services need to be strengthened, particularly around stations where passenger demand is increasing. Additional buses and route rationalisation are being examined so that available vehicles can be deployed more effectively. The objective is to improve last-mile connectivity without unnecessarily operating buses on routes where demand is low,” a senior PMPML official said on condition of anonymity.

RTI activist Tushar Rulapal has questioned the availability of only 15 feeder buses, arguing that Pune Metro cannot achieve its full potential without effective integration with the city bus network.

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{{^usCountry}} Commuters said frequency was as much a concern as availability. “If I have to wait 30 or 40 minutes for a feeder bus after getting off the Metro, the advantage of using Metro is reduced. Many passengers eventually choose an auto or take out their own vehicle because they cannot afford to wait,” said Sagar Abnawe, a regular Metro commuter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Commuters said frequency was as much a concern as availability. “If I have to wait 30 or 40 minutes for a feeder bus after getting off the Metro, the advantage of using Metro is reduced. Many passengers eventually choose an auto or take out their own vehicle because they cannot afford to wait,” said Sagar Abnawe, a regular Metro commuter. {{/usCountry}}

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Another passenger, Meenakshi Jadhav, said feeder services needed to cover more residential and commercial areas. “The Metro takes us close to our destination, but the last two or three kilometres remain a problem. If smaller feeder buses are available at regular intervals, more people will leave their cars and two-wheelers at home and use public transport,” she said.

MahaMetro has proposed procuring 500 midi-buses to improve feeder connectivity around Metro stations. The proposed fleet is expected to serve new and expanding routes as the Metro network grows.

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