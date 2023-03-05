PMPML focuses on 15 routes for better services, without ticket fine revised to 500

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now decided to focus on 15 routes for better services.

From March 10 onwards, commuters found travelling without a ticket will be fined ₹ 500, instead of the earlier ₹ 300. (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently 1,791 scheduled buses are operated on 389 routes across 15 depots in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Instructions have been given regarding that idealised route for morning and afternoon shifts which should run with full capacity. The assigned consignments on this route must be completed within the scheduled time and with the prescribed frequency and regular or fixed drivers and conductors should be appointed on this route.

From March 10 onwards, commuters found travelling without a ticket will be fined ₹500, instead of the earlier ₹300. This has been done to prevent revenue loss.The decision was taken Under Section 178 of the Motor Vehicle Act, 1988. Whereas even the passengers caught misusing or tampering with the PMPML bus or its infrastructure will also have to pay fine of ₹500.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}