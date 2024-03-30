PMPML received 3561 online payment-related complaints in 6 months

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) authorities received 3,561 online payment-related complaints regarding the issuance of tickets for the past six months, out of them, 3211 complaints have been resolved. Between October 1, 2023, and March 28, 2024, the PMPML authorities sold 21.60 lakh tickets for which they accepted ticket fares via online mode. According to the PMPML authorities, they receive an average of 20 payment-related complaints daily. PMPML bus passengers have been experiencing problems with the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) related to the transport body which has made it a tough ordeal for many of them to pay for their tickets by making UPI payments while inside the bus. (HT PHOTO)

Passengers allege that they do not receive a QR Code for their tickets, even when they ask for one. Bus conductors, on the other hand, have been found requesting cash from passengers. Besides, the bus conductors have also pointed out problems with the UPI system, which according to them makes the passengers uncomfortable and often leads to arguments.

The PMPML administration has commissioned an online mode of acceptance of ticket fares to reduce friction with citizens. However, complaints had started regarding incomplete transactions and ticket fares not getting credited to the PMPML account. PMPML authorities claim that the disputes were resolved on a war footing basis and only a few were left to address.

The PMPL further stated that paying ticket fare online was a significant step towards modernising its services where passengers have the option to scan QR codes and make payments using Google Pay or Phone Pay which further streamlines their travel experience.

“It has brought considerable relief to passengers who have long faced the challenge of carrying exact amounts of change and dealing with the inconvenience of cash payments,” the department stated.