PMPML revises fare structure, introduces 11-stage system

In a major restructuring of its fare system, Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has revised its ticket pricing, aligning it with kilometre-based stages to simplify operations, fare calculation, and integration with e-ticketing and mobility card systems. The decision was approved by PMPML's board of directors on Tuesday, in line with a directive from the Maharashtra government and will be implemented from Wednesday.

Under the new structure, there will now be 11 fare stages — six stages for distances from 1 to 30 km (in 5 km intervals), and five stages from 30 to 80 km (in 10 km intervals). This replaces the earlier 40-stage system based on 2 km intervals.

PMPML operates city and regional bus services across Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, and the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) areas. The last fare revision was implemented in 2014, based on a state government directive issued in 2005.

“The new fare structure will simplify integration with Pune Metro, ensure accurate fare calculations, and align with e-ticketing and the National Common Mobility Card system,” said Deepak Mudhol, chairman and managing director of PMPML.

“It also aims to bring clarity and fairness for commuters while improving operational efficiency,” he said.

Changes to passes

The fare revision will also lead to modifications in daily and monthly passes. The existing daily pass ( ₹40) and monthly pass ( ₹900), valid within the limits of Pune or Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, will be discontinued. A unified daily pass for both cities will now cost ₹70, and the monthly pass will be priced at ₹1,500.

The daily pass for the PMRDA area has been reduced from ₹120 to ₹115. Passes for students, senior citizens, and differently abled commuters remain unchanged.

“The new fare slabs are in line with recent revisions by transport bodies such as MSRTC, BEST (Mumbai), and Nagpur City Bus,” Mudhol added.

Transport body to add new buses to fleet

To improve its fleet, PMPML will soon receive 500 new CNG buses, funded by a ₹230 crore provision from the PMRDA. An additional 500 CNG buses will be procured through a self-ownership model, based on proportional ownership between the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad civic bodies.

To curb rising salary expenditure, the PMPML board has also approved hiring certain categories of staff on a contractual basis. All changes are expected to be rolled out in the coming months.