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PMPML targets underperforming buses, conductors under lens

Currently operating around 1,670 buses on 404 routes across Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, the PMPML earns approximately ₹1.5 crore in daily passenger revenue

Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 08:33:34 IST
By Dheeraj Bengrut
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Apart from tightening checks on ticketing practices and conductors found depositing less cash than actual collections, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) has now turned to advanced technology and data analytics to identify loss-making bus operations and plug revenue leakages. A detailed analysis carried out using a newly-introduced software platform has found that nearly 150 buses have been generating passenger revenue nearly 30% lower than the system average, prompting the PMPML administration to seek explanations from depot managers.

The administration has directed depot managers to determine the reasons behind the unusually low earnings. (HT)
The administration has directed depot managers to determine the reasons behind the unusually low earnings. (HT)

Mahesh Awhad, PMPML chairman and managing director, said, “We have instructed all depot managers to thoroughly examine the reasons behind the low revenue generated by these identified buses and submit a detailed explanation. If the findings show that passenger demand on a particular route is genuinely low, we will consider redeploying that bus to a route with better ridership to improve operational efficiency. However, if a route has adequate passenger traffic but the revenue remains significantly below expected levels, it raises serious concerns about ticketing practices or revenue collection.”

“In such cases, strict departmental action will be initiated against conductors or any other personnel found responsible. Our objective is to use technology and data analytics to eliminate revenue leakages, strengthen accountability and ensure that every rupee earned by the PMPML is properly accounted for,” Awhad said.

 
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