PMPML to restart ‘Pravasi Din’ from Sept

Come September, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) administration will resume its ‘Pravasi Din’ (‘Passenger Day’) initiative to understand commuters’ suggestions, concerns and complaints. The programme will be held on the second Friday of every month during office hours at all 17 PMPML bus depots and the Swargate head office, providing passengers with a direct platform to meet PMPML officials and give their feedback on bus services, routes, frequency, cleanliness and other issues. The initiative is expected to make the process of registering complaints and submitting supporting documents/evidence easier for commuters while ensuring that their grievances directly reach senior officials.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad said that the initiative will help establish a direct communication channel between passengers and the administration. (HT)

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PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad said that the initiative will help establish a direct communication channel between passengers and the administration. “Pravasi Din will provide passengers with an opportunity to place their complaints, difficulties and suggestions directly before PMPML officials. We will take appropriate cognisance of the issues raised and work towards resolving them. The initiative will help bring passengers and the administration on a common platform,” Awhad said.

The move is expected to be particularly useful to passengers who face difficulties getting their complaints resolved through routine channels. Issues such as missed trips, inadequate frequency on certain routes, overcrowding, lack of cleanliness at depots and in buses, and problems related to staff behaviour can be brought directly to the attention of officials during the monthly sessions.

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{{^usCountry}} Sanket Khaladkar, a regular PMPML commuter, said, “Many times, passengers do not know whom to approach when a bus service is cancelled or when there are repeated problems on a particular route. If senior officials are available at the depot on a fixed day, it will be much easier for us to explain the problem and seek a solution.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sanket Khaladkar, a regular PMPML commuter, said, “Many times, passengers do not know whom to approach when a bus service is cancelled or when there are repeated problems on a particular route. If senior officials are available at the depot on a fixed day, it will be much easier for us to explain the problem and seek a solution.” {{/usCountry}}

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Another passenger Gaurav Joshi said, “The initiative will be useful if complaints are not only heard but also followed up. Passengers should be able to know what action has been taken on the issues they raise. A direct interaction with officials can help improve accountability”.

The administration hopes that the monthly Pravasi Din will serve as an important link between commuters and PMPML officials and help the transport undertaking identify recurring problems across its network. By collecting passenger feedback directly at depots and headquarters, PMPML plans to use the inputs to improve the reliability and quality of its public transport services.

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