PMPML to track bus drivers with dashboard cameras

In a bid to curb accidents and increase passenger safety, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) is set to introduce CCTV cameras on bus dashboards and inside buses along with a comprehensive upgrade of its control room for real-time monitoring. The proposal, discussed in a meeting of the board of directors on Monday, aims to track driver behaviour, analyse the cause of accidents, and strengthen emergency response. A final decision is expected in the next meeting of the board of directors on April 24.

In addition, the PMPML will upgrade its control room into a high-tech command centre capable of real-time tracking of buses. (HT)

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According to the information shared by the PMPML administration, CCTV cameras will be installed not only inside buses but also on dashboards to capture the driver’s actions. This is expected to help determine the exact cause of accidents—whether due to driver error or other road users—while also keeping a check on violations such as mobile phone usage, rash driving and negligence.

In addition, the PMPML will upgrade its control room into a high-tech command centre capable of real-time tracking of buses. This will enable officials to monitor operations continuously and dispatch immediate assistance in case of emergencies or untoward incidents, significantly improving response time.

PMPML chairman and managing director Mahesh Awhad said, “We are planning key reforms on the lines of the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, including installation of CCTV cameras inside buses and on dashboards, and a complete upgrade of our control room for real-time monitoring. These measures will help us closely monitor driver behaviour, identify the precise causes of accidents, and ensure faster response in critical situations. There were positive and detailed discussions on this proposal in today’s board of directors meeting. The final decision is expected to be taken in the next board meeting on April 24 after which, we will move towards implementation.”

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{{^usCountry}} The move comes on the back of increasing accidents involving PMPML buses. While the transport utility records over 50 accidents annually, as many as 385 accidents have been reported between April 2022 and June 2025. Of these, 237 accidents involved contractor-operated buses and resulted in 87 fatalities, raising serious concerns over safety standards and monitoring mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The move comes on the back of increasing accidents involving PMPML buses. While the transport utility records over 50 accidents annually, as many as 385 accidents have been reported between April 2022 and June 2025. Of these, 237 accidents involved contractor-operated buses and resulted in 87 fatalities, raising serious concerns over safety standards and monitoring mechanisms. {{/usCountry}}

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