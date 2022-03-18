PMPML touches pre-pandemic revenue figures, collects 1.50 crore in a single day

The Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML), public transport bus service provider, collected revenue of ₹1.50 crore from ticket sales on March 15, highest after the third wave of Covid-19.

“The income in the recent few days shows that we have touched an income of 1.50crore from ticket sales with 1,500 buses plying on roads and 10.55 lakh passengers utilising the service. For the first time after the third wave of Covid-19, we have collected income of Rs1.50 crore on March 15,” said Chetna Kerure, joint managing director, PMPML.

The daily revenue had dropped to ₹30,000 when the restrictions were imposed in 2020 as bus service was available only for front line workers. The income slowly rose once the curbs were relaxed, and from April 2020, revenue continued to remain in an upward surge.

In the past year, to attract more commuters, PMPML launched various services, which include – Atal Service on March 1 ( ₹5 ticket) and Punyadasham on July 10 ( ₹10 ticket in which one can travel the whole day).”

“The frequency has increased, and buses are plying to most destinations from Swargate. In the pre-Covid situation, the commuting passenger number was 11.45 lakh, an income was still Rs1.50crore or Rs1.60 crore,” added Kerure.

In December 2021, daily income was ₹1.5 crore, which then came down to Rs1 crore in January 2022. The average daily income was around ₹1.3 crore in pre-Covid days.

PMPML is also running 152 buses in rural areas, and with the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus strike going on, many people are availing benefit from the service.

The service has also helped to generate good revenues. In January, PMPML had earned Rs4.52 crore from the 152 buses which were plying on 34 routes in the rural areas.

“As people were inconvenienced, we had launched a few more bus services in the rural parts, and it is generating good revenue,” added Kerure.

Deepali Shinde, a regular commuter, said, “PMPML should increase buses on busy routes like Swargate to Katraj as we have to wait for around 30 minutes for the next bus. In peak hours commuters are facing a lot of inconvenience due to heavy rush.”