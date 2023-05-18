PMRDA to conduct online auction of two industrial plots in Bhosari and Chikhali

After e-auction (online) of Industrial plots and shops, Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) has decided to rent two commercial plots for a period of 80 years .

PMRDA has calculated a base cost of ₹ 24.12 crore for the two plots located in Bhosari and Chikhali area.The plot size of Bhosari is 1,275 square metres and Chikhali is 2,700 square metres.

This is the first time PMRDA is auctioning commercial plots. Earlier, they have auctioned ready possession shops and open industrial plots and open plots for developing different amenities. The purpose of leasing out land is to provide and develop better facilities for the IT park area and citizens.

Ramdas Jagtap, PMRDA deputy collector said, “This is the first time we are auctioning commercial plots. The base cost of Bhosari plot is ₹19.62 crore and Chikhali is ₹4.51 crore. We have already started the process of two industrial plots, 20 shops and 12 plots for developing different amenities. We received 40 applications for two industrial plots and around 70 applications for 20 shops. The document scrutinisation process will be completed soon and then we will conduct the auction.”

In March, PMRDA auctioned 12 open plots for developing different amenities. The base value of plots was ₹50 crore. However, they got responses for only seven plots and those were rented for 80 years. The remaining five plots will be re-auctioned next year.