PMRDA sets 2029 deadline for Pavana pollution control project

Pune: The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) on June 2 informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT) that it has prepared a detailed project report (DPR) for the installation of 14 sewage treatment plants (STPs) across 15 natural drains carrying sewage into the Pavana River. The proposed STPs will have a combined treatment capacity of 6.94 MLD and are part of PMRDA’s long-term plan to improve the river’s water quality.

PMRDA informed NGT that it has prepared DPR for the installation of 14 sewage treatment plants across 15 natural drains carrying sewage into the Pavana River. (HT FILE)

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According to the affidavit filed before the NGT, the PMRDA has already made a budgetary provision of ₹40 crore for the project. The river rejuvenation committee has submitted a timeline that targets the construction and commissioning of all 14 STPs by December 31, 2029, subject to administrative, technical and financial approvals from the state and central governments.

The proposed STPs are planned in villages including Urse, Prandvadi, Shirgaon, Gahunje, Somatane, Shivane, Bebad Ohol, Dhamane, Godumbare, Salumbare and Sangvade in Maval taluka.

As an immediate measure, the PMRDA has also proposed short-term interventions to prevent sewage discharge into the river. These include installation of decorative steel wire mesh fencing, removal of water hyacinth, public awareness and education programmes, and deployment of floating aerators. The authority aims to complete these short-term works within 12 months of issuing the work order.

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