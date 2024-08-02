PMRDA to permit new constructions only if water supply guaranteed

The Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA) announcement - that new constructions will be permitted only if water supply is guaranteed by local municipalities or self-government bodies under the PMRDA - could stall new construction projects. Numerous construction projects are underway in the PMRDA jurisdiction, which includes the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, eight municipal councils, and 814 villages. Ensuring water supply for these projects is critical. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Water scarcity in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad is increasing by the day. Numerous construction projects are underway in the PMRDA jurisdiction, which includes the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal corporations, eight municipal councils, and 814 villages. Ensuring water supply for these projects is critical. Consequently, the PMRDA has decided to grant construction permission only if there is a guaranteed water supply. The order was issued by Sunil Marle, director of development permission and planning at PMRDA.

Previously, the PMRDA required a certificate from the relevant gram panchayat and a water supply undertaking from the builder when granting construction permission. After project completion however, builders often failed to ensure water supply leading to severe issues.

In light of the unfolding water crisis, the PMRDA now mandates that construction permission will be granted only if the planning authority provides a water supply certificate. For projects within municipal limits, a certificate from the municipal corporation is required. For projects within municipal council and gram panchayat limits, a certificate ensuring water supply is necessary. This rule applies to all construction projects, including bungalows, farmhouses, resorts, and hotels. If wells or borewells are at the site, they must have a water verification certificate from the Groundwater Survey and Development Organisation. Given these stringent conditions, it is apparent that many municipal councils and village panchayats currently cannot guarantee water supply, directly impacting construction projects.

Impact on 23 villages

In 2021, 23 villages were merged with the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) with construction permissions granted by the PMRDA. These villages still lack a developed water supply system. Therefore, the municipality cannot guarantee water supply for construction projects in these villages, affecting ongoing and future constructions.

Kaka Kulkarni, civic activist, said, “The PMRDA has not yet approved the development plan, and the TP scheme for Man Mhalunge is still not implemented. Builders, developers, and small plot owners are being unfairly burdened with the responsibility of water supply. Therefore, the PMRDA should be dismissed.”

“The PMRDA has collected development fees, cess, and additional charges just by approving maps without completing any essential infrastructure like roads, water, electricity, or drainage systems. This money is being used to benefit PMRDA employees, officers, and private contractors. If the PMRDA cannot supply water, what is its purpose? What is the point of paying development fees and additional charges for plan approval?” Kulkarni said.

“If the plan is not approved due to lack of water, flats will not be built within the PMRDA limits, and development will stop. So, what is the need for a Metro or Ring Road within the PMRDA limits?” he questioned.

Need for joint efforts

The managing director of Aditya Builders and Governing Council member of CREDAI National, said, “Developers are paying development taxes to the PMRDA. Currently, some large developers are providing water to residents through tankers. However, small developers cannot afford this. It is the duty of government agencies like the PMRDA, PMC and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to provide water to residents. We don’t have any water sources. This is a larger infrastructure issue. Instead of stopping permissions, the PMRDA should work with the state government and developers to find a solution. Developers are ready to help.”

PMRDA working on water supply schemes

Yogesh Mhase-Patil, commissioner of the PMRDA, responded, “The PMC and PCMC should be responsible for supplying water to the newly merged villages. For the rest of the PMRDA area, we have proposed schemes and funds to develop a water supply network and proper drainage system, which will take about a year. Currently, we are giving 50% of development charges to the PMC, so it should provide water to residents in the newly merged villages.”

“We will provide permission for individual houses, bungalows, and resorts that have their own water resources or drinking water arrangements. The rule applies to large housing societies. Since large housing projects take more than a year to complete, we will use this time to develop the water supply scheme. Someone has to address the water issues; we cannot remain silent on matters like drinking water,” he said.