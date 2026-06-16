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Police arrest fugitive wanted for attempted murder after month-long hunt

Pimpri Chinchwad police arrested 25-year-old fugitive Shekhar Jadhav, wanted for two attempt-to-murder cases, seizing a firearm during the operation.

Published on: Jun 16, 2026 04:34 AM IST
By Shrinivas Deshpande
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PUNE: Pimpri Chinchwad police on Sunday arrested a 25-year-old fugitive, wanted in two attempt-to-murder cases for firing at police teams, after a month-long manhunt, seizing a country-made pistol and a live cartridge from him.

Police arrest fugitive wanted for attempted murder after month-long hunt
Police arrest fugitive wanted for attempted murder after month-long hunt

The accused, identified as Shekhar Sambhaji Jadhav, a resident of Mogha village in Udgir taluka of Latur district, had been absconding since May 13 after allegedly opening fire at police personnel while evading arrest in a criminal case registered at Dighi Police Station.

According to the police, a fresh case was registered at Dighi Police Station on May 13 against Jadhav and three others under the attempt-to-murder section of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Maharashtra Police Act.

A Crime Branch team then launched an intensive search operation and received information that Jadhav and an associate were hiding in the Ranjangaon area. When the team attempted to apprehend them on May 16, the accused allegedly fired at them and escaped, resulting in another case being registered at Ranjangaon Police Station under similar provisions.

Rohidas Pawar, deputy commissioner of Pimpri Chinchwad Police (crime) said, “On Sunday, based on a specific tip-off, the police laid a trap near an open ground in the Dighi area and apprehended Jadhav. During the operation, officers recovered a country-made pistol valued at approximately 51,000 and one live cartridge from his possession. The accused has been handed over to Dighi police for further investigation.”

 
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