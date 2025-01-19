Menu Explore
Police arrest nine for illegal possession of firearms 

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 20, 2025 05:34 AM IST

Police investigation revealed that Mane and Khatpe were externed from the city limits but were still located in the city limits

Crime branch police arrested nine individuals for illegal possession of firearms and seized seven weapons from the miscreants. 

During further investigation, it was revealed that prime accused Sagar Dhebe had procured seven pistols from Sumankaur Maulaksingh Kaur from Madhya Pradesh.
During further investigation, it was revealed that prime accused Sagar Dhebe had procured seven pistols from Sumankaur Maulaksingh Kaur from Madhya Pradesh. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Akash Bidkar, Subhash Margale, Sagar Dhebe, Tushar Mane, Balu Dhebe, Tejas Khatpe, Aryan Kadale, Shubham Bagade and Ganesh Nikam. 

Police investigation revealed that Mane and Khatpe were externed from the city limits but were still located in the city limits. 

On January 11, Crime Branch Unit 3, got information that on record criminal Bidkar was carrying a firearm and was present near DP road, Erandwane. To avoid the potential threat, a team from the crime branch laid the trap and arrested the accused. Police seized a country-made pistol and a live round. 

During further investigation, it was revealed that prime accused Sagar Dhebe had procured seven pistols from Sumankaur Maulaksingh Kaur from Madhya Pradesh. Police said these firearms were transferred from one person to another and police arrested all of them before they could execute any criminal activities. 

A case has been filed at Alankar police station under sections BNS section 111 (3), section 3(25) of the Arms Act and sections 37(1), 135, 142, of the Maharashtra Police Adhiniyam. 

