Pune Police book woman, others for wedding photoshoot without Covid-19 face mask

The Pune Police have registered a case against a woman for violating Covid-19 protocols as she was seen sitting on the bonnet of a car without a face mask. The woman, who was a bride, was getting her wedding photoshoot done. The incident took place on Tuesday morning in Pune's Dive Ghat area, and a video of the photoshoot has gone viral on social media.

Besides the woman, the police have also booked the driver of the car, the cameraman, as well as others who participated in the photoshoot. The camera used for the shoot has also been seized. All the accused have been booked under sections 269, 188, 279, 107, 336 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with relevant sections of the Disaster Management Act (DMA), Maharashtra Covid-19 Management Act, and the Motor Vehicle Act (MVA).

The Pune district is among the worst coronavirus-affected districts in the country. On Tuesday, it saw 861 fresh infections and nine deaths due to Covid-19. The district's cumulative infection count thus stands at 1.07 million, of which, 1.03 million patients have recovered. The cumulative tally also includes 17,782 deaths and 16,663 active cases.

Maharashtra on Tuesday saw its daily Covid-19 caseload fall for a second straight day as 7,243 people tested positive, taking the cumulative count of cases to 6,172,465. Also, 196 people succumbed due to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 126,220. Nearly 11,000 people also recovered, as the total number of recovered cases rose to 5,938,734.

(With ANI inputs)