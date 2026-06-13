PUNE: Pune Police have busted an illegal online gaming-related fraud network operating from multiple locations in Hadapsar and Phursungi and arrested two persons for allegedly cheating hundreds of people through unauthorised gaming platforms, officials said on Friday.

Police bust illegal online gaming call centre network; two held

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The action was carried out over two days, with an FIR registered on Thursday after police received intelligence about a fake call centre operating from commercial premises in Amanora Mall, Hadapsar, and other locations in Phursungi.

Acting on inputs, teams from Mundhwa, Kalepadal, Phursungi and Cyber Police stations conducted coordinated raids on June 10. During the 18-hour operation, police seized 120 laptops, mobile phones, electronic equipment, documents, hard disks and other digital evidence.

The accused allegedly lured victims into investing in illegal online gaming websites by promising high returns and easy winnings.

Police arrested Santosh Venjanekar (47), a Fursungi resident originally from Chandgad in Kolhapur district, and Vinayak alias Deepak Ekke (40), a Phursungi resident.

During searches at Venjanekar’s residence, police also recovered cash, documents, and an illegally possessed pistol along with six live cartridges, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigations found nearly 120 employees working across three locations, two in Hadapsar and one in Phursungi, as part of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigations found nearly 120 employees working across three locations, two in Hadapsar and one in Phursungi, as part of the operation. {{/usCountry}}

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Tejaswi Satpute, additional commissioner of police (Crime), said: “We have raided various premises and arrested two accused for online gaming-related financial fraud. A total of 120 employees were working here. Police also seized ₹18.50 lakh cash, 690 grams of gold, and 2.5 kg of silver.”

Police said the investigation is focused on tracing the financial trail, identifying additional accused, and determining the scale of the fraud.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar Police Station under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Information Technology Act, Maharashtra Online Gaming Regulation laws, Arms Act and other relevant sections. Investigation is ongoing.

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