Police hold security review meetings with bar, lodge & hotel owners

PUNE: In the wake of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the police are holding crucial security review meetings with owners and operators of bars, lodges and hotels within their jurisdiction as part of a broader initiative to tighten security across Pune’s hospitality sector. In the wake of terrorist attack in Pahalgam, police are holding crucial security review meetings with owners and operators of bars, lodges and hotels. (HT)

One such meeting with lodge and hotel owners was held on Friday between 12.30 pm and 1.15 pm at Kalepadal police station, led by senior police inspector Manasing Patil.

Rajkumar Shinde, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) zone 5, said, “We have already conducted a campaign to verify tenant protocols. Now our team held a meeting with lodge and hotel owners and operators and explained to them guidelines to ensure guest safety and prevent any possible misuse of facilities.”

Manasing Patil said, “A total 17 owners and operators attended the meeting in which we elaborated on the measures to be followed to avoid untoward incidents.”

Patil said that it is now compulsory for foreign nationals to submit their C forms and copies of passports and visas. Background checks of all lodge employees should be carried out. Child labour is strictly prohibited. HD and night vision CCTV cameras are to be installed at entrances and nearby roads for 24/7 surveillance. Firefighting equipment should be available for emergency use. Emergency contact numbers should be displayed on lodge premises. Parking of vehicles should be regulated to avoid obstruction to public roads. Patil said that any suspicious persons should be immediately reported to the police control room (112) or to Kalepadal police station. Patil emphasised the importance of community cooperation in maintaining law and order, and reiterated that vigilance and timely communication with law enforcement are essential in the current climate.

Similarly, Loni Kalbhor police station, too, called a meeting with owners and operators of lodges and bars within its jurisdiction on Friday between 5.30 pm and 6 pm, led by senior police inspector Rajendra Panhale.

The primary focus of the meeting was to reinforce security protocols and preventive measures across local establishments. Officers instructed the owners and operators to strictly verify guest identity cards and ensure that accurate and up-to-date records are maintained in hotel registers.

Special emphasis was placed on monitoring foreign nationals for whom C forms must be filled and submitted to the police station along with copies of passports and visas. Additionally, business owners were directed to report any suspicious persons, objects, or unusually extended stays to the local police without delay.

Panhale offered guidance on best practices for maintaining vigilance and cooperation with law enforcement to ensure the safety of residents and visitors.