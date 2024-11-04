Police recover stolen copper bundles worth 13.44 lakh, four arrested

The Wagholi police have arrested four persons and recovered stolen copper wire bundles estimated to be worth ₹13.44 lakh on Sunday. The action follows a first information report (FIR) lodged at the police station of 73 copper wire bundles worth ₹17.51 lakh stolen from the premises of a private company. The arrested have been identified as driver Jamal Abdul Rahman of Hadapsar. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

Wagholi police station incharge Pandit Rejitwad said that based on inputs from sources and CCTV camera footage analysis, a detection team apprehended a pickup van driver, who confessed to the crime along with three accomplices.

The arrested have been identified as driver Jamal Abdul Rahman of Hadapsar, Anil Rikhiram Gupta of Vishrantwadi, Shivam Bajrangi Kashyap of Dhanori and Vishal Pappu Kashyap of Raibareilly in Uttar Pradesh. They were booked under Sections 305, 334(1), 331(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The crime took place at Jaywant warehouse in Lonikand area of Wagholi on October 22.