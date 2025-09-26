Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Police seize illegal liquor worth ₹49,000; 13 booked

    As part of the crackdown, the police used drone surveillance and seized 178 litres of illicit liquor, 600 litres of raw material used for manufacturing alcohol.

    Published on: Sep 26, 2025 6:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Pune: A special operation targeting illegal businesses carried out in Zone IV, including Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, Khadki, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Wagholi, Loni Kalbhor, Bund Garden and Baner areas, on orders from deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Somay Munde led to multiple raids on Wednesday.

    (Shutterstock)
    (Shutterstock)

    As part of the crackdown, the police used drone surveillance and seized 178 litres of illicit liquor, 600 litres of raw material used for manufacturing alcohol and other equipment totally worth 49,050. At least 11 cases have been registered against 13 individuals.

    “The action was aimed at sending a very strong message to those engaged in criminal activities,” Munde said.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with Bengaluru Weather Live and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
    News/Cities/Pune News/Police Seize Illegal Liquor Worth ₹49,000; 13 Booked
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes