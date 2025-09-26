Police seize illegal liquor worth ₹49,000; 13 booked

Pune: A special operation targeting illegal businesses carried out in Zone IV, including Yerawada, Kalyaninagar, Khadki, Mundhwa, Kharadi, Wagholi, Loni Kalbhor, Bund Garden and Baner areas, on orders from deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Somay Munde led to multiple raids on Wednesday. (Shutterstock)

As part of the crackdown, the police used drone surveillance and seized 178 litres of illicit liquor, 600 litres of raw material used for manufacturing alcohol and other equipment totally worth ₹49,050. At least 11 cases have been registered against 13 individuals.

“The action was aimed at sending a very strong message to those engaged in criminal activities,” Munde said.