Tue, Sept 23, 2025
Police send 43 habitual offenders to jail as preventive measure ahead of Navratri

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Sept 23, 2025 03:56 am IST

Most of the rounded-up criminals are active members of gangs and repeat offenders, with cases under the Arms Act, prohibition laws, Section 307 (attempt to murder), etc., registered against them

In a preventive crackdown to ensure peace and safety during the upcoming Navratri festival, Pune police’s Zone 1 unit sent 43 criminals to jail on Sunday. Police said the preventive action is aimed at sending a strong message to all anti-social elements not to disturb peace during the festival.

DCP Krushikesh Rawale (Zone 1) said, “It was a targeted drive conducted by our teams, who physically searched for all frequent offenders in our region and sent them to jail to maintain law and order during the festival season.”

Most of the rounded-up criminals are active members of gangs and repeat offenders, with cases under the Arms Act, prohibition laws, Section 307 (attempt to murder), etc., registered against them. The police have also intensified patrolling and surveillance across the city as part of their security plan.

