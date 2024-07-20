Political bigwigs to hold meetings in city 

In the wake of the forthcoming state assembly elections, Pune will see a busy political engagement, as many prominent politicians will hold meetings in the city in the coming days. Sunday’s meeting will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. (HT PHOTO)

On Sunday, July 21- the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) have convened a meeting at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Sports Complex in Balewadi, which will be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. Given the BJP’s below-par performance in the state during Lok Sabha elections, this meeting holds significance ahead of the assembly polls.

There are indications that the top brass is likely to discuss BJP’s strategy as well as seat-sharing formula with other alliance partners for the elections in Maharashtra.

Reacting to the development, BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, “Senior BJP leader Amit Shah will be guiding us ahead of the state assembly polls. Ahead of the elections, the party will launch Jan Sanwad Yatra statewide to connect with the masses.”

On Saturday, July 20, the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar faction (NCP-SP) have called for a meeting to be chaired by party president Sharad Pawar. Two days ago, many office-bearers of NCP led by Ajit Pawar crossed over to Sharad Pawar’s party in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

After the development, Ajit Pawar will meet with party workers in Pimpri-Chinchwad on Sunday, July 21.

Commenting on the update, Ajit Pawar said, “To discuss various issues in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad, a meeting has been convened with office bearers and workers on Sunday, July 21.”