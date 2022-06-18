Political parties in Pune object to OBC data on basis of surnames in voters’ list

PUNE Almost all political parties have raised objection to collecting OBC (other backward class) data based on surnames in the voters’ list instead of carrying out a physical survey for the same. The OBC cell of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Friday protested the collection of data based on the voters’ list. NCP leader Chaggan Bhujbal raised objection and asked how it is possible to have OBC data on the basis of surnames.

Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, too, raised doubts over the process. “It is true that the administration is checking OBC numbers on the basis of surnames. But it is not a full proof system. There are many common surnames which are not limited to any caste. There are some surnames which are available in the general category, OBC and scheduled castes. All of us leaders are discussing about it,” Pawar said on Thursday at Baramati.

President of the OBC cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Yogesh Tilekar, too, raised doubts over the process and appealed that a detailed survey be carried out.

In the absence of OBC data, the Supreme Court (SC) had directed that municipal elections be conducted without OBC reservation. The election process has already started but in the meantime, the state government has begun the process to collect OBC data based on surnames in the voters’ list. In Maharashtra, surnames indicate a person’s caste. Considering this, the civic administration has started identifying OBC surnames through the voters’ list.

