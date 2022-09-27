Post Ganesh festival, active Covid cases hover around 1,100-1,300 in Pune district

Post Ganpati festival, the active cases in Pune district have been in the range of 1,100 to 1,300 in Pune district. The daily count has also not seen any rise. Doctors from city-based hospitals are reporting that the serious Covid patients are minimal in hospitals.

On Monday, 256 new cases and two deaths were reported in the state. Case fatality rate in the state is 1.82%. On September 10, after the end of Ganesh festival, the daily case count across Maharashtra was 734 cases.

On Monday, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 41 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) reported 12 cases and Pune rural reported 13 cases. Total cases in the district are 66. On September 10, the district reported 122 cases, as per the health department.

Dr Dhananjay Kelkar, medical director at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital said that the hospitalisation for Covid is very low. “There are very less serious cases. Many patients are recovering at home itself as the infection is not severe. This may be due to vaccination drives that have helped build up immunity,” said Dr Kelkar.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that the hospitalisation across Maharashtra is low at the moment.

“Hospitalisation is also overall less in Maharashtra. The variant that is dominating now is the BA.2.75 and BA.5 is the less dominating variant,” said Dr Awate.