Post reopening of Pune airport, night operations to remain shut after October 30

The Pune airport which will remain close between October 14 and October 29 will only continue day operations after its restart as runway work will continue during the night time till first week of December.

“The Indian Air Force has given tentative date of airport restarting its night operations from the first week of December,” said a Pune airport official.

The Pune airport which went into complete shutdown from Saturday, saw flyers footfall reaching till 15,000 in the second week of September.

“The airport has seen a surge in footfall in last two months, first it crossed 10,000 during second week of September and now it was crossing 15,000 before it was shutdown,” said the official.

As per information provided by official twitter handle of Pune Airport, on Friday, 18,327 flyers used Lohegaon facility (8,524 arrived and 9,803 departed) from 63 flights.

“If the runway work completes in first week, then we can expect night flights from the following week (second week of December),” said the official.

People continue to vent out anger against Pune airport over twitter as many had booked night flights.

Mohini tweeted: “If the Pune airport is shut from 8am to 8pm post October 30 why was my ticket issued by GoAir from Pune to Bengauru at 1:25am and why is the airline still issuing tickets post that time?”

Gaurav Sinha tweeted: Why u took booking for a 2345 hrs flight from PUN to MAA (Chennai) for 8th Nov 21 when airport ops was only allowed until 8pm? My entire itinerary has gone for a toss due to abrupt cancellation now and you have not given me Plan B. I need a resolution.

As per earlier information provided by an official, airport was to be functional for 24 hours from October 30. The passenger footfall at Pune airport has increased by 22% in September from the previous month.

