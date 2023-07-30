Over 40,000 consumers demand uninterrupted power supply

PUNE: Faced with frequent power failures – most likely the fallout of construction of a six-lane Katraj-Navale flyover that has led to multiple incidents of severed underground power lines over the past fortnight – more than 40,000 irate residents in Katraj, Ambegaon and other areas have demanded swift action to resolve their problem. Never mind the blame game playing out between the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL); National Highway Authority of India (NHAI); and Maharashtra Natural Gas Limited (MNGL) among other agencies.

More than 40,000 irate residents in Katraj, Ambegaon and other areas have demanded swift action to resolve their problem. (RAVINDRA JOSHI/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The unresolved power system shifting of the flyover is said to have led to multiple incidents of severed underground power lines over the past fortnight. According to MSEDCL officials, there have been around 14 incidents of severed underground power lines in the past fortnight. As a result, more than 40,000 residents across Ambegaon, Katraj, Santoshnagar, Jambhulwadi, Mangdewadi, Duttnagar, Gurjar Wadi and Bharti Vidyapeeth have been facing frequent power failures.

Nilima Kolhe of Ambegaon, said, “For the past two weeks, we’ve been experiencing power failures three to four times a day. It’s incredibly frustrating, especially when using essential appliances like washing machines and grinders.”

Girish Kamble of Katraj, said, “I called the local MSEDCL officials who are blaming the NHAI and MNGL for the power failure problem. But it is the duty of MSEDCL to provide continuous power supply to consumers…”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sudhir Kulkarni, a civic activist, said, “It is a very strange situation. Different government agencies are carrying out developmental works. But there is no coordination amongst them. They are creating more problems than solutions. Rather than blaming each other, the MSEDCL and NHAI should impose fines on contractors for careless work. Both agencies are answerable to citizens.”

Nishikant Raut, public relations officer of MSEDCL Pune Circle, said, “The non-stop cutting of underground power lines during the flyover construction has significantly impacted our work. We have been diligently working to repair and maintain continuity through alternative arrangements.”

Dhananjay Deshpande, executive engineer of NHAI, acknowledged the delay in shifting electrical cables because of the shortage of RMUs (Ring Main Units) in the market. “Contractors have been instructed to exercise caution while digging roads to avoid damaging underground electrical cables,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Manik Kadam, chief general manager of operation and maintenance at MNGL, clarified that their work solely involves laying gas lines and not excavation. “We are not conducting any excavation work; our role is to shift existing gas pipelines due to road construction.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON