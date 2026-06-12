PPP proposal for five PMC schools put on hold after criticism

PUNE: Facing criticism from several quarters, the Pune Municipal Corporation’s standing committee on Thursday deferred a proposal to run five civic schools under a public-private partnership (PPP) model with the Akanksha Foundation.

Facing public criticism, PMC standing committee on Thursday deferred proposal to run five civic schools under public-private partnership model with Akanksha Foundation. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

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The civic administration had placed a proposal before the standing committee seeking approval to hand over the management of five municipal schools to the foundation. Under the proposal, PMC would pay approximately ₹101 crore over nine years to operate the schools.

Standing committee chairman Shreenath Bhimale said the proposal was deferred and sent for further scrutiny.

“The proposal came before the standing committee, but we directed the administration to first obtain the approval and remarks of the school committee. The school committee will examine the proposal in detail and submit its recommendations. Only after that will the standing committee take a decision,” Bhimale said.

According to PMC officials, the civic body would pay around ₹25,000 per student annually to the foundation. Around 4,500 students are expected to study in these schools.

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{{^usCountry}} “As the PMC will have to spend ₹101 crore over nine years, it is necessary to study the proposal thoroughly before taking any decision. We want to examine all aspects, including the financial implications,” Bhimale added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “As the PMC will have to spend ₹101 crore over nine years, it is necessary to study the proposal thoroughly before taking any decision. We want to examine all aspects, including the financial implications,” Bhimale added. {{/usCountry}}

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The five schools proposed to be brought under the PPP model are located in Somwar Peth, Bhavani Peth, Bopodi, Yerawada and Koregaon Park.

Officials said that even under the proposed arrangement, PMC would continue to bear expenses related to school infrastructure, maintenance, electricity bills, uniforms and other facilities provided to students. :::