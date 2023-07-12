Pradip Garatkar appointed as Pune dist chief of Ajit camp

Pune

The Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday appointed Pradip Garatkar as Pune district unit chief. Garatkar, once known as a close aide of Sharad Pawar, switched sides during last week’s rebellion. After the move, Garatkar, who was district unit chief before the split as well, was expelled by Jayant Patil from Sharad Pawar-led camp.

“Congratulations to Pradip Garatkar for being appointed as Pune district chief of NCP,” said Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a tweet.

“I thank the party for giving me this opportunity. I will work towards strengthening the party,” said Garatkar reacting to the development.

Earlier this week, the Ajit Pawar-led faction of NCP appointed Pradeep Deshmukh and Deepak Mankar as city executive president and city unit chief respectively.

