Pre-monsoon rainfall activities may continue till May 31

PUNE: While the official forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) suggests that Maharashtra is likely to experience intense to moderate rainfall activities till May 25, weather experts say that the current rainfall activities that fall in the pre-monsoon category are likely to continue till May 31. Also according to weather experts, the possibility of cyclone formation in the Arabian Sea cannot be ruled out completely though more observation is needed to analyse progress of the system in the coming days. Weather experts say current rainfall activities that fall in pre-monsoon category are likely to continue till May 31. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Pune city and the adjoining ghat areas have been experiencing significant rainfall activities for the last two days. As per the IMD weather forecast issued on May 19, a western disturbance as a trough in the middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along longitude 72 degree east to the north of latitude 32 degree north. Another upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Madhya Maharashtra and there is a trough from this cyclonic circulation to Rayalaseema in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over the west coast (Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, and Kerala) and adjoining peninsular India between May 19 and 25, with extremely heavy rainfall likely over Karnataka on May 20 and 21 and over Konkan on May 21.

As per the daily weather bulletin issued by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai, moderate to intense rainfall activities are likely to be experienced across Maharashtra. Intense rainfall is likely to be experienced on May 20, especially in Pune, Ahilya Nagar, Satara, Sindhudurg, Kolhapur, Sangli, Solapur, Dharashiv and Latur and an orange alert has been issued for these areas for the next 24 hours. In the Pune ghat areas too, an orange alert has been issued till May 25.

While the official IMD forecast suggests that rainfall activities are likely to continue in Maharashtra including Pune till May 25, weather experts say that this will persist till May 31. The system which will be formed near the Arabian Sea will not only result in rainfall for around a week but will also help accelerate the onset of the monsoon in Maharashtra. The IMD has issued an orange alert in and around Pune. Poor visibility, moderate-intense rain, lightning and thunder activities have also been experienced across the city. These are pre-monsoon features that indicate that the monsoon is approaching. As the city experiences rainfall activities, people should be cautious while driving on the roads as they get slippery. People should also avoid standing under trees or in open areas as lightning activities have also been observed in and around the city, said Anupam Kashyapi, former head of weather and forecasting division, IMD Pune.

At 39.8 mm, Lohegaon receives highest rainfall in Pune on May 19

PUNE: According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Lohegaon received the highest rainfall in the city on Monday, May 19 at 39.8 mm. Whereas Shivajinagar reported 7.5 mm rainfall till 8.48 pm on Monday as per the official data. The city has been witnessing rain since the last two days. On Monday, there were traffic jams in the suburban areas of Pune. There was also significant waterlogging and water entered a low-lying residential area in Dhanori.

Rahul Mane, a Lohegaon resident, said, “When I travelled to Wadgaon Sheri from Lohegaon at around 3 pm on Monday, it was a bright day with no sign of clouds. However while returning home at around 6 pm, dark clouds had formed and it was pouring. Soon, the road was waterlogged, traffic slowed down, and I was stuck in traffic for a long time.”

Lohegaon and Dhanori Gaothan witnessed heavy rainfall and waterlogging. There was waterlogging in other areas too like Katraj, Satara Road and Shivajinagar. People found it difficult to drive along areas where road repairs and pipeline work was underway. While a section of Punekars was inconvenienced due to waterlogging and traffic congestion, others found many areas less crowded on Monday. Mansi Kad, a student preparing for a competitive exam said, “Usually, market places like Appa Balwant Chowk, Mandai etc. are moderately crowded Monday evenings. This Monday however, I found there was no crowd at all at Appa Balwant Chowk. It was very convenient for me to buy all the books I needed and I could even explore other shops.”

Heavy to moderate rainfall was also reported in rural parts of Pune.