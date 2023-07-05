Home / Cities / Pune News / Mathadi worker booked under charges of wrongful restraint, extortion

Mathadi worker booked under charges of wrongful restraint, extortion

ByShrinivas Deshpande
Jul 05, 2023 11:35 PM IST

According to the complaint filed by Sagar Kakaso Marnur, 25, resident of Sangola, accused Bansode accosted him and demanded ₹10,000 for lifting scrap material from the Wakad area

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday booked the president of the Bhartiya Janata Mathadi Transport Organisation under charges of extortion, the police said. The accused has been identified as Suresh Baburao Bansode, a resident of Akash Ganga Society, Rahatani.

The accused has been identified as Suresh Baburao Bansode, a resident of Akash Ganga Society, Rahatani. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The accused has been identified as Suresh Baburao Bansode, a resident of Akash Ganga Society, Rahatani. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the complaint filed by Sagar Kakaso Marnur, 25, resident of Sangola, accused Bansode accosted him and demanded 10,000 for lifting scrap material from the Wakad area.

The police said that on July 4, Marnur had loaded his truck with the scrap material and was on his way to Kolhapur when Bansode waylaid Marnur near Jyotiba Nagar in Kalewadi area and threatened him stating that he is the president of the Bhartiya Janata Mathadi Transport Organisation and that no one apart from him can lift scrap from the area. Bansode demanded 10,000 from Marnur but the latter did not have that much money. Despite Marnur repeatedly telling Bansode that he only had 1,000 which he needed for the journey to Kolhapur, Bansode forcibly took the 1,000 from Marnur and left.

Anil Lohar, assistant police inspector, Wakad police station, said, “The complainant (Marnur) immediately dialled the emergency number ‘112’ due to which our team rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused (Bansode). As per the complaint filed by the truck driver, we have booked the accused and further investigation is underway.”

An FIR has been registered at the Wakad police station under sections 392 (robbery), 385 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 427 (committing mischief) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 06, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out